Find Your Guide to Mallorca’s Wines

With so many wineries and different wines in Mallorca, you’re unlikely to be able to visit them all. But with the benefit of an expert wine guide, you can expect to discover some of Mallorca’s most interesting bodegas, learn about the characteristics of Mallorcan wines and, of course, taste some.

Here are some of the local wine guides who organise tours and tastings.

Tasting with Amy is run by Amy Dunn, a wine-palate coach and organiser of bespoke tastings and events. With nearly two decades of experience in the wine world, Amy has a wealth of knowledge about Mallorca’s wineries and wines, and anecdotes that will deepen your appreciation of the wines produced on the island. You can find out more about Tasting with Amy on her Instagram page.

Mallorca Wine Tours offers a variety of wine experiences, including wine train tours, flamenco wine tour, and VIP finca tour. They will also tailor something to your own wishes. If you don’t want to venture further than Palma, they also offer a four-hour tour of bars in the old parts of the city to enjoy Mallorcan wines and tapas.

If you’d prefer a wine tasting experience in your own home or holiday home, talk to Wine Industry Mallorca. Iván González Gaínza speaks fluent English and has a passion for Mallorca’s wineries with great stories.

¡Salud!