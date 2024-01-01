Meet New People in Mallorca

If you’re starting 2025 with a move to Mallorca and a new life chapter, you’ll want to make new friends.

Mallorca is a very sociable and cosmopolitan island, so there are plenty of ways to meet and get to know people. Facebook is your friend, in this respect, and here are just a few ideas.

Girl Gone International – as the name suggests – is for females who have left their home country to live abroad. Started in 2010 by Mallorca-based Anne Scott, Girl Gone International is now a global, volunteer-run organisation in 85 countries – and with a thriving branch in Mallorca. Their Facebook page gives details of events organised and it’s also a place to find answers to questions you may have about life here.

Anyone is welcome to join MeetUp Mallorca, which has more than 5,000 members on its Facebook page. Members can post details of a wide variety of events at which you could meet new people from your home country or elsewhere.

International Friends on Mallorca is a Facebook group that publicizes a wide range of activities and friendship opportunities, such as open-mic nights, dancing, martial arts classes for kids, exhibitions, and more.

Even if you’re not new to the island, these groups on Facebook will open the door to a more sociable and integrated life in Mallorca. And while you’re on Facebook, be sure to like Mallorca Sunshine Radio’s page too.