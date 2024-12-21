Music for the New Year in Mallorca

If you’re already looking forward to the New Year in Mallorca, a great way to start 2025 would be to attend a seasonal concert in beautiful Palma, where the festive ambience continues throughout most of January.

On January 1st and 2nd, the Balearic Symphony Orchestra performs a New Year’s concert at the Palau de Congressos. The concert will be conducted by Joji Hattori and feature soprano Lauren Urquhart. On both evenings the concert starts at 8pm, and tickets are available from the BSO website.

Palma Auditorium welcomes Vienna’s Strauss Festival Orchestra again for a traditional Viennese-style New Year concert, featuring well-loved classics including The Blue Danube Waltz and the Radetzky March. The orchestra will be accompanied by the Strauss Festival Ballet Ensemble, with the performance starting at 8 o’clock.

Gospel music has become a popular addition to the festive calendar here in Mallorca, and this year the Alabama Gospel Choir returns to sing songs of solidarity and peace – for an uplifting start to 2025. This concert takes place on January 6th at Palma Auditorium starting at 8 o’clock.

Get your tickets through the BSO and Palma Auditorium websites.