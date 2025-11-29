New Museum for Railway Buffs

One hundred and fifty years have passed since Mallorca’s first train line opened between Palma and Inca, beginning the island’s social and commercial transformation.

Mallorca has an interesting railway history that enthusiasts and the curious can now discover at the new Mallorca Railway Museum, officially launched last week, in the village of Son Carrió near Sant Llorenç.

The museum’s home is the historic engine sheds of Son Carrió’s old station. If you visit, you can experience a late 19th-century train station and have an immersive trip through the island’s railway heritage. Railway buffs will be in their element.

The meticulously designed set for the museum includes holograms of characters from the 19th century, including the engineer, Eugeni Estada, who designed the network. Look out of the train carriage windows for a symbolic tour.

You’ll also find interactive exhibits and a train simulator for budding drivers. Expect large projections, immersive music, mappings, and even locomotive smoke on this exciting journey through Mallorca’s railway history at the new Mallorca Railway Museum.

During the winter, the museum is open from Wednesday to Sunday from 10:00h until 17:00h.

Image: Museu Ferrocarril SFM