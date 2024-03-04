Nº11 Gastrobar, Port d’Andratx

The name Bonnie Han will be familiar to foodies who live in Mallorca or eat in hot-ticket restaurants when visiting the island. Born in Singapore and raised in Australia, Chef Bonnie cooks delicious Southeast Asian cuisine at Nama in Deià but has also created menus for other island restaurants – the latest of which is Nº11 Gastrobar in Port d’Andratx.

Englishman Daniel Verrier opened Nº11 in 2021. The son of the former owners of the Italian restaurant Verico has an evident understanding of the hospitality business.

Nº11 has a prime position facing the sea, with a terrace at the front, a stylish first-floor lounge, and a roof terrace with gorgeous views of the bay and surrounding hills. It’s a memorable place to sip a drink as the sun goes down. Three of us ate on the terrace, where the small, friendly team – managed by another Daniel, who’s from Ecuador – looked after us. We were sampling the new menu of dishes, with influences from Asia and Europe.

On the menu’s ‘Bites’ section we chose Ebi Wasabi – delicious kaitafi-wrapped prawns with whipped avocado and wasabi and ginger soy (15€ for two large prawns).

From the ‘Small Plates’ selection, we ate well-packed duck rolls with Asian apple slaw and spicy hoisin sauce (19 €) and Thai green curry mussels in a fragrant coconut broth (16 €) – a portion of naan bread with green olive aioli (6 €) was perfect for mopping up every drop of the broth. I was persuaded to try cuttlefish (sepia) and sobrasada tossed with chilli, garlic, and coriander, and drizzled with local honey (21 €); it’s not a dish I’d have chosen but it was a delicious marriage of Asian and Mallorcan ingredients, and I’d order it again.

Our ‘Bigger Plate’ dish was local lamb shank buried in a massaman curry-filled puff pastry pie (24 €) – the tender, slow-cooked meat fell off the bone and bathed in the fragrant curry was a joy to eat. A side of crisply caramelized local baby potatoes with labneh provided textural contrast. A few vegetarian and vegan options are offered.

My recommended dessert is warm chocolate cake with mixed berries and mascarpone (10 €). The portion is generous, but you may prefer not to share this luscious treat.

While Nº11’s two chefs produce and do justice to Chef Bonnie’s tempting dishes, the Argentinian mixologist Andres creates irresistible signature, classic, and alcohol-free cocktails.

If you like surprises – and aren’t driving – the cocktail roulette is a sure bet. Another excellent reason to visit Nº11 in Port d’Andratx, where you’ll find a warm welcome and a fun ambience.

Photos: Jan Edwards / no11

Nº11 Gastrobar Av Almirante Riera Alemany, 11 Port d’Andratx +34 871 510 010 eMail

Opening hours:

Winter hours:

Wednesday - Sunday 12:30 - 21:00 h

Kitchen open 13:00 - 19:00 h