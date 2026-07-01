One for Photography Fans

Whether you’re a keen photographer or an admirer of other people’s images, there’s a new festival in Mallorca you won’t want to miss.

Mallorca PhotoFest (PHOF) is the island’s first biennial international photography festival. Led by Art Palma Contemporari, Mallorca PhotoFest has been an island-wide event, with more than 30 venues taking part at different times since it launched in April.

In Palma, Centre Cultural La Misericordia, Fundació Miró, ABA Art, and the Museu de Mallorca, are some of the participating venues. Another is CaixaForum, which has a superb exhibition titled ‘Colors of the World’, of more than 60 photographs taken by National Geographic photographers. This exhibition continues until October 12th, beyond the August 30th closing date of Mallorca PhotoFest.

At Can Bordils – the city’s municipal archive – you’ll find an interesting exhibition about the Mallorcan photographic artist Miguel Salom and photography pioneers.

Outside Palma, you’ll find Mallorca PhotoFest events happening at CCA Andratx, Casa de Cultura Ses Cases Noves in Santanyí, and Casal de Can Pere Ignasi in Campos.