Paddle a Kayak

Photo by Nabit Photos on Unsplash

Kayaking is a fun way to take to the crystal-clear waters around Mallorca and enjoy the cooler sea air. There are several places around the island where you can kayak in a group.

Kayak Trip Mallorca offers regular guided kayaking tours each day of a maximum of six kayaks: one at 11:00h and the other at 16:30h. These three-hour tours depart from Platja de sa Marjal in Costa de los Pinos and explore caves and hidden calas, in this tranquil part of Mallorca. There are opportunities to snorkel and swim, and a picnic of Mallorcan products is included.

Kayak Excursion Mallorca is based in the northeast of the island and run by Pep Juaneda – who’s been kayaking for more than thirty years and a qualified instructor for more than two decades. Kayak Excursion Mallorca offers courses to learn kayaking and guided trips of small groups in some beautiful areas of the island. The courses include all the equipment you need, instruction, and insurance. You’ll learn about body position, use of the kayak and paddle, different techniques, and how to rescue yourself if you face a problem.

At the other end of the island, Port Calanova near Palma is a well-equipped centre for a variety of water sports. They offer kayaking for youngsters, aged 10 to 17, from Monday to Friday, 10:00h until 14:00h. The cost is 137€ a week.