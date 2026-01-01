Palma in party mode for Sant Sebastià 2026

After the Christmas, New Year, and Three Kings festivities, you’d be forgiven for thinking that January would be a time to recover and settle gently into 2026. No way. In Mallorca, the partying continues this week to mark Sant Antoni, and, in Palma, the city’s largest fiesta is the two-week celebration of the Mallorcan capital’s patron saint, Sant Sebastià (10th to 24th January).

Music plays a key role in the latter, and the English/Spanish indie band, Crystal Fighters, will give a free concert this Friday, the 16th, in Plaza de España. The biggest night of music, though, is the ‘Revetlla’, Monday, 19th, when free concerts of different music genres take place in Palma’s major squares, including Plaza de España, Plaza del Rey Joan Carles I, Plaza Mayor, and Plaza de Cort.

At the time of writing this, the full programme for this year’s Sant Sebastià fiestas has not yet been released, but we can tell you that Plaza de España will host a night of electro-Latino music, featuring José de Rico, Henry Méndez, Danny Romero, and Alex Martini.

The Sant Sebastià fiestas end with a bang – several in fact, as Saturday, 24th January, is the night of the famous fire run, the ‘correfoc’. Expect ‘dimonis’ and the fire-breathing dragon known as Drac de na Coca. It’s not a night for those with a nervous disposition, but if you go, you’ll remember it long after your ears have stopped ringing from the noise.

Image Credit: Ajuntament de Palma/Facebook









