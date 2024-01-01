Palma International Boat Show Launches

If you’ve recently passed Palma’s Moll Vell, you’ll have seen small marquees being erected on the waterfront for an event that’s considered the start of the Mediterranean sailing season. Yes, the Palma International Boat Show launches soon.

This year’s show starts on Wednesday, April 30th, and ends on Saturday, May 3rd, offering a good day out for all, with plenty to see – even if you don’t have or plan to have a boat of your own. Last year, some 295 companies exhibited at the show, and 260 boats were displayed on the water.

In addition to the exhibited boats and superyachts this year, you’ll find companies offering boat building and maintenance; nautical equipment; nautical sports; electrical, navigational, and communications equipment; jet skis and quad bikes, and more.

Food and drinks will be available in several locations within the show’s perimeter, so you can make a day of your visit.

The Palma International Boat Show is open daily from 10:00h until 20:00h. Visitor tickets cost 13,20€ online or 12€ at the entrance box office. There’s no charge for children under six years of age, accompanied by a paying adult. Professional passes for daily access are available online from the boat show website, find the link above.