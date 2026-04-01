Palmanova: 120-year-old yacht “Owl” is being salvaged

Now the British sailor Jim Passmore has taken over the salvage operation with a specialist team of eight divers.

Off Palmanova, the salvage of a historic sailing yacht has been underway since yesterday. The more than 120-year-old vessel had broken free from its mooring lines during a storm at the beginning of the year and ran aground on the beach. Several previous salvage attempts by the owner failed. Now the British sailor Jim Passmore has taken over the rescue with a specialist team of eight divers. If the salvage succeeds, the yacht is to be taken to a shipyard in Palma for repairs. At times, it was even considered to scrap the ship on site.

Source: inselradio.com



