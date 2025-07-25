Party with a Purpose

This one’s for you if you like to arrange your social calendar in advance. In this case, it’s an event on October 4th – which may seem a long way off, but time flies when you’re having fun in Mallorca.

Kuja Pamoja is a party with a purpose. The Swahili phrase means come together, and this is a chance to have a good time with friends and friends you haven’t yet met in the superb setting of La Farm on the outskirts of Santa Maria.

It all begins with a drinks reception and canapés, followed by food stations with a selection of wines, beers, and cava. There’ll be an auction and raffle, with Glynis German as auctioneer. Expect African singers and dancers, a DJ, and other surprises.

This party is a fundraising event organised by The Hummingbird Initiative, dedicated to alleviating poverty through education and community empowerment in Kenya. This event is to raise money to build a brand-new classroom with the facilities and resources for village children.

Tickets are now available and until 22nd July are at the early bird cost of 100€, rising to 120€ from 23rd July.