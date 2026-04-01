Pollença Wine Fair 2026

The northern town of Pollença becomes a magnet for wine lovers in Mallorca with the arrival of the Pollença Wine Fair, or ‘Fira del Vi’, this coming weekend (25th and 26th April). This year’s fair is the 23rd edition, taking place in its traditional home in the town’s centre – the atmospheric cloister of the Convent de Sant Domingo.

The northern town of Pollença becomes a magnet for wine lovers in Mallorca with the arrival of the Pollença Wine Fair, or ‘Fira del Vi’, this coming weekend (25th and 26th April). This year’s fair is the 23rd edition, taking place in its traditional home in the town’s centre – the atmospheric cloister of the Convent de Sant Domingo.

Wine-lovers, producers, sommeliers, distributors, and island visitors flock to this event showcasing Mallorca’s thriving wine culture. Some 37 cellars will exhibit at the fair, and 29 wineries from the DO Montsant on the Peninsula will also be represented. Wineries include Tianna Negre, Es Fangar, Ca’n Feliu, Conde de Suyrot, Can Axartell, Binigrau, and Mortitx, with four cellars making their first appearance at this annual event.

Visitors can sample a wide variety of wines for the entrance fee of 15€, which includes a tasting glass, a helpful booklet, and a 5€ voucher towards the cost of any wines you buy to take home.

There’s also the opportunity to chat with the wine producers to learn about the winemaking process and the wines themselves.

Culture, gastronomy, and tradition come together in this popular event in the charming town of Pollença. No wine lover should miss this opportunity to discover the wide variety of wines produced in Mallorca.





More infos and tickets...



Open hours

Saturday 25th: 10 - 20:30 h

Sunday 26th: 10 - 14 h

Ticket office closes one hour before the event ends for the day.