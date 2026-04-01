Ponderosa Beach, Platja de Muro

Nothing says that summer is almost here like eating out with your toes buried in the sand. Especially when that sand is on a beach widely considered as one of Spain’s best – Platja de Muro.

This privileged spot, with its views of the Caribbean-like turquoise sea across the Bay of Alcúdia, is home to the popular ‘chiringuito’, Ponderosa Beach – known for its good food and drinks, friendly professional service, and laid-back vibes.

Ponderosa Beach first opened in the late 1950s, serving refreshments to beachgoers. It’s come a long way in gastronomy terms since then, but it’s still family-run. The third generation of the founding family – Carlos, Marga, and Balta – is at the helm today, welcoming islanders and holidaymakers for lunch. I’ve been eating here every summer since 2014, and it’s still my favourite place for a beach lunch, with my toes planted into the soft sand beneath the table.

The early-season menu is à la carte and includes several new dishes for 2026. With 11 sharing plates (ideal as starters), three salads, three meat and two fish dishes, catch of the day, eight paellas, and desserts, there’s plenty of choice – including two dishes for kids. I was pleased to see that Rafael Serrano is still in charge of the kitchen of this seasonal business.

We often order paella here because it’s always good, but this time we chose fish, after sharing a plate of the richly flavoured ‘chupe’ lobster croquetas that are new for this season (5 for 17€). I had John Dory grilled with toasted almonds and chives, topped with a smoky, charred-leek cream, and served with a vegetable dish I love, sautéed spinach with tomatoes, raisins, and pine nuts (26€). My companion had grilled sea bream with charred chilli vinaigrette, nori crumbs, and shredded fresh fennel, on a bed of crushed potato salad (28€).

Desserts include artisanal ice creams and sorbets. Barta suggested we try an off-menu dessert of chocolate and Bailey’s mousse. It was indulgent, silky, and garnished with crushed popcorn to add texture and counter the richness of the mousse. This dessert will be added to the menu in May and is a must for chocolate lovers.

Ponderosa Beach offers an extensive menu of drinks and is a trendy place to sip a cocktail or glass of wine after the kitchen closes at 16:30h until 18:30h.

Booking a table a few days ahead is essential. Until June 14th, parking is allowed in the Ses Casetes des Capellans car park; after that date, parking is restricted to the residents of the ‘casetes’, making the nearby, large library car park the best option. Wherever you park, the walk to your lunch at Ponderosa Beach will be worth it.

Photos: Jan Edwards/Ponderosa Beach

Prices correct at time of writing.

Ponderosa Beach Casetes des Capellans, 123 07440 Platja de Muro +34 971 184 118 eMail >>

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Opening times:

Daily Kitchen 12.30 – 16.30 h,

Restaurant 12.30 – 18.30 h