Port Verd del Mar, Port Verd (Son Servera)

The first of the late-summer storms has already visited Mallorca, but we can look forward to several more weeks of eating out by the Med, accompanied by the sounds of the sea and the scent of briny air. Perhaps at Port Verd del Mar – in the quieter area between Cala Bona and Costa de los Pinos?

This German-owned coastal restaurant, bar, and lounge has spectacular views. The upper and lower terraces are favourite places for a table but there’s also a smart dining room. We were grateful for the latter when our al fresco lunch was interrupted by a drenching downpour that had everyone rushing indoors for cover to continue eating.

German friends first recommended this place to us, and although you may initially be greeted in German, staff soon switch to English or Spanish. The serving team wore a casual uniform of white shorts, trainers, and branded, pale-green polo shirts.

The menu is in Spanish (Castellano), German, and English, and includes soups, salad, starters (including the Port Verd five interesting tapas for 23 €), fish, meat, pastas, risotto, four versions of the German favourite, Flammkuchen, and desserts. Prices reflect the location and restaurant style.

We had two starters: goat cheese baked in the oven with honey, almonds, and seasonal salad (18 €) and five black tiger prawns with salad of avocado and mango (20 €). Portions are generous – as they often are in German-owned restaurants – and either of these starters would have been shareable.

Our main courses were wild salmon with green asparagus, saffron risotto, and a Beurre Blanc sauce (27 €), and yellowfin tuna steak with Asian vegetables, wild rice, and teriyaki (31 €). Again, portions were generous. So generous, we had to miss the desserts (ranging from 8 € to 10 €) – although the home-made black and white ‘Valrhona’ chocolate mousse with fresh fruits was tempting.

The adjacent table of Mallorcans had a little girl with them and it was good to see a waiter immediately bring a pot of crayons and a colouring book to keep her amused while the adults had their lunch.

My only tiny gripe is that the olive oil and vinegar on the tables are from the Peninsula rather than Mallorca – which seems a pity for both diners and local producers of these items. The bottled water though is Font Major from the Serra de Tramuntana, so that’s a positive.

We were lucky to get a table this time with only an hour’s notice – the threatened rain had put some people off – but Port Verd del Mar is full most nights – so the recommendation is to book for dinner two or three days in advance.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Prices correct at time of writing.

Port Verd del Mar Ronda del Sol/Ixent 23 07559 Port Verd +34 871 949 193 eMail

Web >>

Facebook >>

Instagram >>



Opening times:

Open 11:00 h – 0:00 h - Tuesday closed