Walk against Cancer 2026

It’ll soon be time for this year’s Walk Against Cancer – a community walking challenge organised by Cancer Support Mallorca to raise funds to support people affected by the disease.

Walk Against Cancer 2026 takes place throughout the month of April. There’s no single route and no set distance, and you can walk as much or as little as you like during the month, with or without company. There’ll also be some organised walks you’re welcome to join.

Every person who registers to take part helps raise funds, enabling Cancer Support Mallorca to continue its important and much-appreciated work.

Two community events are linked to the Walk Against Cancer. The launch party at The Olive Tree in Palmanova is on March 28th at 10:00h, when you can collect your kit, meet your fellow participants, and join a short warm-up walk led by volunteers.

The other Walk Against Cancer event is the Celebration Party at Sa Vinya on April 25th, when there’ll be food, live music, and a raffle with some great prizes.

To register to take part costs 10€ or 20€ to include a T-shirt and cap. Under 16s register for 5€. In addition, once registered, you can encourage family and friends to sponsor you.

And while you’re helping people afflicted by cancer, that month of walking will be a boost for your own health.