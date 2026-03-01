Pots galore at the ‘Fira del Fang’

The ‘Fira del Fang’ – or clay fair – is one of Mallorca’s most popular events, taking place in March each year. It showcases the talents of the island’s ceramicists and potters – whose studios are mainly found in and around Portol and Sa Cabaneta, near Marratxí.

Pottery has been an expression of both art and functionality since mankind discovered clay’s properties. Function still plays an important part in Mallorca, where most local kitchens will be home to a few ‘greixoneres’ – the large clay pots, glazed on the inner surface, used to cook many typical Mallorcan dishes. These pots are economically priced and robust.

Another traditional clay piece in Mallorca is the ‘siurell’ – a white-painted figure – usually of a human or an animal – decorated with red and green brushstrokes and concealing a whistle. This clay item is a popular souvenir, widely available in tourist gift shops.

This year’s ‘Fira del Fang’ is the 41st edition. Artisans will be displaying their work and demonstrating their craft at the fair, which is also an opportunity to buy reasonably priced decorative and useful pieces. Workshops, culture, and music are all elements of this annual fair.

The ‘Fira del Fang’ takes place at the Plaza de la Iglesia in Sant Marçal, Marratxí. The 41st edition is already underway and continues until Sunday, March 15th.