Principal Son Amoixa, Manacor

Close to the east coast around Cales de Mallorca is a place that feels a world away from the resort eateries. Around 11km from Cales de Mallorca in the direction of Manacor, the four-star hotel Principal Son Amoixa is nestled in a 16th-century rural estate.

The hotel’s restaurant, Principal, is open to the public and offers a seasonal à la carte menu as well as a few chef’s recommendations for the day.

Stone steps from the car park lead up to an old mill building that’s been repurposed into a cute bar with tables on the terrace outside for a pre- or post-prandial drink.

More steps lead up to the impressive manor house with its two towers, in front of which is the large dining terrace. After dark, the outdoor lighting further embellishes the building’s stonework.

During the evening we ate there, everyone was eating alfresco, but there’s an attractively renovated dining room for cooler weather, with exposed stone walls and wooden beams.

We found the service team to be very friendly and attentive from the moment we sat down until we paid the bill and left.

As we studied the Mediterranean menu choices and the suggestions list, we sipped a glass of Oh! Rosat cava (a reasonably priced 6,50€). Shortly after our order went to the kitchen, we received a complimentary appetizer of ‘escalivada’.

My companion started with a generous portion of beef carpaccio, attractively presented and easily shareable. It came with fried rocket, parmesan shavings, and a truffle-and-pine-nut vinaigrette (18€). Three salads on the menu are offered in two sizes. I chose the small but satisfying garden salad with two large kataifi-wrapped prawns, avocado, mango, and passion fruit as a starter (12€ small/18€ larger).

When I told our server how much I’d enjoyed this dish, he told me that José, the chef, ‘puts a lot of love into his food.’

Our fish mains were grilled sea bass with sautéed vegetables, romesco sauce, and a citrus foam (26€) and salmon fillet with a curry crust, mango and coconut chutney, wok veggies, and sweet potato purée (26€). The salmon was cooked a little more than I would serve it at home, but the dish was still enjoyable.

Desserts include home-made ice cream and sorbets for those who want something lighter to end their meal. We had lemon tiramisu (10€) and, from the suggestions, an indulgent, oozing hazelnut coulant with cinnamon crumble and Bailey’s ice cream (12€).

Although we had only a glass of cava, the wine list offers an appealing choice of Mallorcan wines, including by the glass..

For a more authentically Mallorcan setting, Principal Son Amoixa could be the restaurant for you.

Paellas and five vegetarian mains are also on the menu, and a children’s menu is available. On Thursdays during summer, Principal offers a gourmet tapas night, with a menu of appetizer, gourmet tapas, dessert, coffee, and hierbas for 57€. At lunchtime, Principal offers a snack menu.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Prices correct at time of writing.

Principal Son Amoixa Carretera de Cales de Mallorca-Manacor, km 3,4 Manacor +34 971 84 62 92

WEB

Facebook

Instagram



Opening times:

19 - 22:30 h

Principal Son Amoixa stays open until mid-November 2025.