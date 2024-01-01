Protur Chef Gastro Weekend 2025

The annual competition for trainee chefs from cookery schools across Spain returns to Mallorca this coming weekend. Protur Chef Gastro Weekend takes place at the Protur Biomar Sensatori Resort in Sa Coma and offers plenty of interest for foodies from the afternoon of Friday, 28th until the afternoon of Sunday, 30th.

Each heat of the Protur Chef competition takes place in the hotel’s impressive auditorium, and you’re invited to watch the action on stage – projected onto large screens – as the contestants complete their dishes for each heat’s judging panel of some of the island’s top chefs.

As usual, there’s also the Protur Chef KIDS competition, with the budding chefs of the future hoping to take part in the final on Sunday at noon.

But there’s more: Protur Chef Gastro Weekend lives up to its name, with tastings, workshops, show cooking, and wine-matched dinners.

Workshops this year are for bao and gyozas, Mexican cooking, fresh pasta, and cheesecakes, with a fee of 30€ payable for each one – which must be booked in advance. There are also some free children’s workshops.

On Saturday and Sunday, from 12:00h until 17:00h, a variety of tapas will be available.

It’s free to attend Protur Chef Gastro Weekend, although there is a charge for some of the activities, such as the workshops and paired dinners. You can find more details on the event’s website.