Protur Gastro Weekend in Sa Coma

Foodies in Mallorca have a fun weekend to look forward to with the return of Protur’s Gastro Weekend from Friday 27th to Sunday 29th.

The event – now in its 8th year – takes place at the 5-star Protur Biomar Sensatori Resort in Sa Coma, and entrance is free.

The weekend features the three semi-finals and the final of the Protur Chef national cookery schools’ competition for 18 promising young chefs. You can watch the culinary action on large screens as the chefs complete their dishes on stage for the judges in the hotel’s auditorium, competing for the top prize of 3.000 euros.

There’s also a Protur Chef Kids’ competition for 8-to-12-year-olds, taking place on Friday and Saturday. Their enthusiasm must be seen to be believed. The winner’s prizes include a cooking lesson with the renowned Tomeu Caldentey – the first Mallorcan chef whose restaurant was awarded a Michelin star.

Apart from watching the chefs and junior chefs compete, over the whole three days there are free-to-watch show cooking sessions, tastings, children’s workshops, and a masterclass.

On both Saturday and Sunday afternoons, the Gastro Zone offers tapas and ‘variats’ for sale, with a DJ providing the soundtrack.

Some of the activities require a booking and payment, so check out the Protur Chef website to see what’s on offer and make any reservations now.