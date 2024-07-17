Quince Restaurante & Cantina, Porto Cristo

The old fishing village of Porto Cristo in Mallorca is today a popular resort still retaining a traditional feel. The home of tennis supremo, Rafa Nadal, it’s also the location of the popular, waterside Quince Restaurante & Cantina – which celebrates its tenth anniversary this year.

Quince is one of three restaurants in Porto Cristo owned by the Soul Sea Group and was the first of them to open. It’s located in what was once a Mallorcan family home and has a cute interior with quirky details.



In summer, a table on the shaded terrace gives you views of the fishing and private boats passing below.



The cuisine has local and international influences from as far away as Asia and America, but is based on local produce. It’s hard to imagine finding a fresher fish than in Porto Cristo and the fish of the day is worth considering.



The Colombian chef, Sergio Herrera Agudelo, is on his eighth season at Quince. The menu is à la carte, with the addition of daily specials – including local catch-of-the-day fish. Sections include suggestions, starters, salads, children’s dishes, main courses, from the sea, from the land, from the garden, and desserts. Vegetarians have a good choice and for those eating gluten-free, either from choice or necessity, Quince uses chickpea flour for coatings.



The generous starters can easily be shared. For this lunch visit, we had Japanese gyozas (13,50 €). Other favourite starters are the mash-it-yourself Mexican guacamole dip, ceviche, and seared tuna tataki.

On this occasion we shared a large, catch-of-the-day sea bass, simply grilled with rosemary oil and with the central bone removed, with grilled potatoes and vegetables (ours was 58 € for two people). The fish was succulent and delicious.





If you drink wine, do try Quince’s own, Cheche.





Mariano Sasso deftly manages this busy restaurant with a team of friendly young servers. The combination of location, ambience, and good food means you need to book a table a few days ahead at Quince Restaurante & Cantina.

Photos: Jan Edwards/Quince

Prices correct at time of writing.

Quince

Restaurante & Cantina C/ Veri, 1 07680 Porto Cristo +34 971 821 830 e-Mail

Web

facebook

Instagram



Opening hours:

Open every day 12 - 22 h (with a short break between lunch and dinner service until May 15th)