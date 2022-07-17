RELAX AT A MALLORCAN BEACH CLUB

June 20th, 2022

If hot sand isn’t for you and you’d rather view the Mediterranean from a comfortable lounger – with everything you could need on hand for a relaxing day – check out Mallorca’s beach clubs.

Mallorca has some of Europe’s best – including international brands Purobeach and the upmarket Nikki Beach, renowned for its summer events. The following are just some of the beach clubs to chill out by day and socialise by night.

Anima Beach is right on Palma’s waterfront. Drink and eat from a menu including tapas, salads, burgers, poke bowls and more. Hire a sunbed or Balinese bed, with a towel, parasol, welcome drink, and mineral water.

Cala Estancia, on the outskirts of Palma, is home to the first Purobeach – opened in 2005. As befits an international beach-club brand, the flavours of the world come together on the menu. The iconic Purobeach has a shop, resident DJs, wellness zone, lava-stone pool, and Oasis rooftop space for great views. Sunbed hire comes with a welcome tray, including fruit, water, a smoothie, and after sun. Purobeach is also in the southwest resort of Illetas.

Gran Folies is one of Mallorca’s oldest and most exclusive beach clubs, in a spectacular location overlooking Cala Llamp, near Andratx. It has a gastronomic restaurant, cocktail bar, and beautiful pool.

On the Llucmajor coast, north of Badia Gran you’ll find Mhares Sea Club, offering sunbed and Balinese beds with a choice of pool or sea view.

Whichever beach club in Mallorca you choose, be sure to make a reservation in advance.