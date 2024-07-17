Residencia Restaurante Son Floriana, Cala Bona

For anyone holidaying on a fixed budget in Mallorca, a set three-course lunch option can be useful – but not every restaurant offers one, and some no longer include a drink, as was traditionally the case in the Spanish ‘menú del día’.

Son Floriana, however, not only has a weekday lunch menu (‘Menú Diario’), but also one for weekends and public holidays (‘Menú Festivos’). And as well as the three courses, the price of 25€ during the week and 30€ at weekends, includes bread rolls, aioli, olives, a drink, mineral water, and coffee.

Open for lunch and dinner throughout the year, Son Floriana is a restaurant and residence, open since 1986, on a finca in a quiet residential area away from the bustle of Cala Bona on Mallorca’s east coast.

The restaurant and residence are in a former house that’s more than 200 years old, with many traditional features, such as beams, exposed stone walls, and individual antique furniture items.

The terrace is an appealing option, with a covered area and sail shades and parasols in the open part. Rustic decorative items add to the character of the place.

Son Floriana’s cuisine is Mediterranean, prepared in a kitchen led by chef Luis Martin. The friendly Baltasar Piña runs front of house.

There are also à la carte dishes, including some ‘Son Floriana Classics’. Chateaubriand with vegetables and béarnaise sauce for two people, Mallorcan suckling lamb shank with pears and reduced Merlot, and sea bass baked in salt (for two people) are popular classics. This menu has three ‘petits plats’ for children (8 – 10 €).

Son Floriana publishes its weekly changing lunch menus on its Instagram page. We went on a Sunday for the ‘Menú Festivos’ and had a choice of three starters, two mains, and two desserts. For an additional 13,50€ you can choose one of the classic dishes for your main course.

We began lunch with warm bread rolls (2 each), olives, and aioli, then decent-sized prawns in tempura with a sweet chili sauce. These and our main course dishes arrived on heated plates, which is a bonus point. We had John Dory fillets with cauliflower couscous and a Mallorcan cava sauce for the main course, and ended with beetroot cake.

Baltasar told us that people come from as far away as Palma to eat at Son Floriana out of season and stay overnight in the ‘residencia’, when the rooms are less expensive.

Son Floriana has a car park, although street parking is also possible nearby.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Prices correct at time of writing.

Son Floriana Av. Magnolia s/n Cala Bona +34 971 586 075

Web

Facebook

Instagram



Opening hours:

Open daily for lunch and dinner throughout the year