Restaurant Es Pati de Montuïri

Eating out by the sea in the height of summer is on many holidaymakers’ wish lists, but dinner in a more tranquil, rural setting can be just as memorable. For a countryside restaurant with beautiful sunset views, head to Restaurant Es Pati de Montuïri.

Es Pati de Montuïri opened in February this year and is part of the adults-only boutique hotel Es Figueral Nou, located on the road between Montuïri and Sant Joan. The hotel and its gastronomy are managed by Nybau Hotels – which includes El Llorenç in Palma and El Vicenç in Cala Sant Vicente in its portfolio, both known for chef Santi Taura’s excellent cuisine.

Steps from the car park take you down to Es Pati de Montuïri and, at this lower level, you don’t hear the traffic passing. Birdsong rules. Although the interior dining spaces are attractive, summer is for al fresco dining and here the large terrace has tables with plenty of space between them. There’s shade, a water feature running in the centre of the terrace, and superb views of the sunset and Tramuntana mountains in the distance.

When we had sat down, one of the serving team brought me a stool for my handbag – always a good sign. The team members were friendly and dressed in a smart but informal uniform.

The kitchen, led by chefs Dani and Miguel, focuses on local produce, with a choice of à la carte menu or a tasting menu of eight plates for 65€. We began with warm bread served with Son Mesquidassa extra virgin olive oil and Es Trenc salt, and complimentary appetisers from the kitchen – a tasty fish croqueta and a shot of warm, cream of vegetable.

Of the six starters, we choose warm artichokes with Mahon cheese and pickled lemon and the ravioli of cod with creamy saffron sauce. I can’t remember enjoying an artichoke dish more than this one and would order it again.

For our mains, my companion chose stewed veal with mushrooms and capers from Llubí, which he said was delicious. I enjoyed crispy lamb leg meat with apricots from Porreres and celeriac, accompanied by a slightly smoky, sweet and sour sauce. It looked very pretty on the plate, and I enjoyed eating it.

I ended dinner with pineapple confit with spices, lime sorbet, and Catalan cream, and my companion had a different interpretation of apple tarte tatin, but admitted he preferred the more traditional version.

The wine list has Mallorcan and Spanish wines at reasonable prices.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Prices correct at time of writing.

Restaurant Es Pati de Montuïri Carretera de Montuïri a Sant Joan km 7, s/n Montuïri Tel +34 971 92 65 03 eMail

Web

Facebook

Instagram



Opening hours

Open daily for dinner 19:30 - 0 h