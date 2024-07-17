Restaurant Laudat, Santanyí

The charming town of Santanyí in Mallorca not only has an unmissable market on Wednesday and Saturday mornings but also some good places to eat and drink. My favourite Santanyí restaurant is Laudat, located in a side street just steps away from the imposing 18th-century Sant Andreu church.

Born in Germany, owner Miquel Laudat was raised from childhood in Mallorca, where he did his professional training in hospitality. After management positions in some good restaurants on the island, he opened his own place in Santanyí nine years ago.

Laudat is in a handsome, traditional townhouse. The attractive interior includes authentic features such as ceiling beams, arches, and tiled floors. These traditional elements are blended harmoniously with modern furniture, lighting, and art works. Two of the rooms are ideal for private dining.

When the weather is fine, the enclosed rear patio is a gorgeous place to savour a leisurely lunch or dinner. Our table was next to a well-laden lemon tree and we had a good view of the restaurant activity.

Miquel brought us the menu and wine list. For lunch or dinner, there’s à la carte (including two vegetarian dishes), or a tasting menu (75€); Laudat no longer offers a set lunch menu. Miquel told me the menu changes about every three months, and he works with a local finca for fresh produce.

Our order placed, one of the smart servers brought us good, crusty bread with extra virgin olive oil from a local finca and parsley butter. A complimentary appetizer from the kitchen followed: a small glass of lobster bisque, alongside a croquette.

We started with a salad of lettuce hearts with shredded Iberian pork cheek and parmesan (20 €) and monkfish tail with salmorejo and crisped jamon serrano (22 €). The salad could easily be shared.

Our main courses were grilled fillet of sea bass with asparagus and parsley sauce (30 €) and turbot fillet with pil pil of lemon and saffron, with seasonal vegetables (30 €). Both fish were expertly cooked, and I was pleased to note the pre-warmed plates.

For dessert, I had pineapple compote with anise and cardamom with coconut soup (10 €) – visually interesting and delicious. My companion chose gratinated raspberry with lemon sabayon and vanilla ice cream (10 €); Miquel told us this popular dish hasn’t been off the menu since the restaurant opened.

With his wine expertise, Miquel has created an interesting wine list, but we wanted only wine by the glass. No problem: Miquel works with Luis Armero of the Felanitx winery Armero y Adrover to produce the restaurant’s own-label house wines, available by the glass.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Prices correct at time of writing.

Restaurant Laudat C/ Sant Andreu, 18 07650 Santanyí +34 871 906 034 e-Mail Web



facebook

Instagram



Opening times:

Lunch: Tuesday to Saturday 12 - 15 h

Dinner: Monday to Saturday 18 - 22 h

Lunch times vary during the year, so we recommend checking – and booking – before you visit.