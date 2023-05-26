RESTAURANTE PEPERONCINO

2023, May 22nd | by Jan Edwards

If watching recent TV travel documentaries about Italy has made you long for a taste of ‘la dolce vita’, set your GPS for the town of Son Servera in the Llevant area of Mallorca. In the heart of the town, Restaurante Peperoncino offers tempting Italian cuisine and warm Italian hospitality that’ll transport you – at least in spirit – to ‘la bella Italia’.

The restaurant is in a handsome, old ‘mallorquín’ house and has several different dining areas, including a roof terrace and a natural-light-filled covered interior courtyard. The main dining area feels very Italian, with its traditional ham-carving machine and a motor scooter hanging on the wall. It’s smart too, with white-linen tablecloths and sparkling glassware.

Peperoncino is owned and run by Italian chef Giuseppe Carbonaro and his family. The bearded, cap-wearing Giuseppe looks more like a rock musician than a chef, but his authentic Italian cuisine leaves you in no doubt of his talents at the stove. His recipes are a mix of traditional and his own creations. His credentials are proven in his cookbook, ‘Tuttavia’, on sale in the restaurant – although it’s available only in German. Giuseppe grew up in Germany, where his parents ran a restaurant, and got a taste for the culinary life from a young age.

This Son Servera restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, offering an à la carte menu and a few chef suggestions. You’ll find a choice of mozzarellas and garnishes; pasta; meat and fish; risottos and focaccia, pizzas, and desserts. Everything’s made in-house, using good-quality ingredients. Dishes are attractively presented, and service is warm and friendly, with the chef’s eldest son Gian Luca in the dining room.



Wine connoisseurs will find an excellent choice at Peperoncino, including some very fine wines and cavas at prices to match the quality. If your budget doesn’t stretch to such an indulgence, you’ll also find good and more affordable wines by the bottle or glass.



Don’t leave Peperoncino without a look at Giuseppe’s Italian food products for sale – and maybe take a little bit of ‘la dolce vita’ home with you.



Open daily (except Tuesdays) for lunch 12:30 – 15:00 h and dinner 18:30 – 22:00 h. The reservation system on the website works well and is followed by a prompt email confirmation.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Prices correct at time of writing.

Restaurante Peperoncino Plaza San Juan, 15 Son Servera +34 971 81 73 82 info@peperoncino.es https://peperoncino.es



facebook

Instagram



Opening times:

From 12.30 to 15.00 h and 18.30 to 22:00 h

Closed Tuesdays