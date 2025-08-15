Restaurante S’Oratge d’es Port Vell

As soon as we arrived at the restaurant S’Oratge, I knew we’d be returning. It wasn’t only the gorgeous seafront setting, but also the warm welcome and handshake from Victor as we walked in. I knew his name because it was on the contact page of the website, and I took him to be the restaurant manager. I later found out he’s one of the two partners in this restaurant (and two others in the east of Mallorca).

Named after a wind, S’Oratge is in an almost hideaway location in Port Vell, between Cala Bona and Costa de los Pinos. Easy parking is found along the short road leading to the restaurant.

S’Oratge opened for the first time in March 2024 and is a seasonal restaurant. It has a smart dining room and bar, and a large terrace as well as tables on the grassy area leading to the water’s edge. Our table was on the grass, with a fine view of the Mediterranean, and all these tables were reserved.

The menu offers starters, salads, pastas, fish and meat from the grill, and a chef’s selection. Starters are large enough to share, but we had one each. My companion ordered his favourite starter, fried baby squid (15,50€). I chose the healthier hummus with falafel (15,50€), finding the hummus silky and the falafel some of the best that I’ve eaten.

We both opted for fish: my companion chose sea bass on the grill (22,90€), and our server gave him the choice of having it whole or off the bone. I had a perfectly cooked fillet of salmon with a chopped-pistachio crust (24,50€). It’s usually served on a Hollandaise sauce, but I chose it without this time. Bonus marks to the kitchen for serving these dishes on warmed plates.

Somehow, we made space for dessert. My chocoholic companion had profiteroles with a hot chocolate sauce, and I had a refreshing carpaccio of pineapple with mango ice cream. All the desserts cost less than 7€.

We drank Stairway to Heaven rosado from the Mallorcan winery Castell Miquel (6,50€ a glass) and paid 4,50€ for a large bottle of still water.

I was impressed by the professionalism of the service here. The team members each wear an earpiece for effective communication with the kitchen, and they keep an eye on tables as they walk around, but in an unobtrusive way.

S’Oratge is child-friendly, with a special menu of dishes all under 10€, and if you like to take your dog with you when you go out to eat, this restaurant welcomes man’s best friend.

On Friday evenings, there’s live music to accompany your food and drink.

With tasty, well-prepared food, friendly and attentive service, and an undeniably idyllic location, S’Oratge in Port Vell is a recommended visit this season.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Restaurante S’Oratge d’es Port Vell Carretera Cala Bona-Costa dels Pins, s/n 07550 Son Servera +34 971 84 01 20 e-Mail



Web

facebook

Instagram



Opening hours:

All day 12:30 - 23:30 h but closed on Tuesdays