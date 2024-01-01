Ristaurante Terra Di Vino, Binissalem

Restaurants serving Italian dishes are plentiful in Mallorca, but a proper Italian restaurant owned by an Italian chef serving authentic dishes from his country’s cuisine is noteworthy. Ristorante Terra di Vino is in Binissalem, making it perfect for lunch or dinner if exploring this wine-producing area.

The entrance to Ristorante Terra di Vino is small and rather discreet, but it’s easy to find in the centre of the village, just off the square dominated by the handsome Santa Maria de Robines church. It takes about six minutes to walk there from the railway station.

Terra di Vino first opened in March 2014, and I remember it as a very small place at the time. After the pandemic, it was extended, but the restaurant still feels cosy and intimate. Works by local artists decorate the walls.

Front of house, Hector Rivera – his name was embroidered on his shirt – greeted us warmly and offered us a choice of tables. Once seated, we sipped a glass of prosecco (5€) while studying the menu and considering the extra dishes available that day. The menu isn’t long – a good sign – and, for information, doesn’t include pizzas.

Hector is charming and told us he was Colombian and has worked at Terra di Vino almost since it first opened in 2014. His service enhanced our experience there.

Orders placed, he brought us a basket of good olive bread, with a serving of extra virgin olive oil from Liguria, then a tasty, complimentary appetizer of vegetable soup, with a piece of crispy Sardinian bread.

Then we had half portions of two starters: from the menu, provolone with coppa di Parma (8,30€ half-portion) and, from the specials, my favourite aubergine dish, Parmigiana di melanzane (8€ half-portion), which arrived piping hot from the oven and ticked all my boxes for this Italian classic.

Our main course dishes were an expertly cooked piece of sea bass topped with spinach on a bed of saffron sauce (24€), and cacio e pepe – spaghetti with pecorino romano and black pepper (22,50€), brought to the table inside a hollowed cheese and transferred with extra cheesy goodness to my waiting bowl. In the hands of a good Italian chef, like Terra di Vino’s owner Simone Panighello, these few ingredients and some truffle shavings were transformed into a bowl of the perfect comfort food. It was one of the day’s specials and I’d have it again.

Desserts range in price from 3,20€ (a scoop of ice cream) to 7,80€ for tiramisu. We had panna cotta with berries (6,80€) and crème brûlée with ice cream (7,50€)– both of which put the full stop on a pleasurable and delicious lunch experience.

Wines are a mix of Italian and local. We had wine by the glass as my companion wanted red (a Sicilian) and I had a Pinot Grigio, both at 6€ a glass.

We left vowing not to leave it too long before returning for more of Simone Panighello’s delicious cuisine – a taste of Italy in the heart of Binissalem.

Ristorante Terra di Vino only takes bookings by phone. From personal experience, I recommend making a reservation a day or two in advance – especially for weekend dining.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Prices correct at time of writing.

Ristorante Terra di Vino Carrer Sa Creu, 3 07350 Binissalem +34 871 910 226

Facebook >>

Instagram >>



Opening times:

Tuesday to Sunday – 13:00h-15:00h

Tuesday to Saturday – 19:30-22:30h

Closed Sunday evening and all Monday.