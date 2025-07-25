Roka, Canyamel

Roka, the pop-up restaurant that had a waiting list for tables last year, has returned to Mallorca for a fourth season. Internationally known for its modern Japanese dining experience, the Roka story began in 2004 when the first restaurant opened in London. Today, diners can also enjoy Roka restaurants in Dubai, Turkey, Greece, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and until September 7th, in Mallorca.

Find Roka Mallorca at the Cap Vermell Grand Hotel in Canyamel – the hotel that’s home to several eateries, including the two-Michelin-starred Voro. Roka is an outdoor restaurant, with tables spread across the five-star hotel’s extensive terrace with its gorgeous views of the landscape and the Mediterranean in this privileged corner of Mallorca.

The cooked dishes are prepared on the robata grill, a traditional Japanese method of cooking over charcoal that gives great flavour. The robata is located on the terrace, where you can see the chefs at work. Indoors, another team prepares the signature sashimi, tatakis, maki rolls, and sushi.

The staff are smartly dressed and friendly. A hostess greeted us and took us to our table for two. All the staff members we passed on the way also acknowledged us. It’s a slick service operation.

From the snacks and salads section of the menu, we began with spicy edamame beans (I think I’m addicted to these) (8,50€) and grilled Padrón peppers with yuzu salt (10€). Both were delicious. The edamame portion was large and delightfully messy to eat. I asked for some paper serviettes as the spicy sauce would have made a mess of the crisp linen napkins provided.

On this occasion, we chose food from the robata grill: a succulent salmon fillet teriyaki with sansho salt (24€) and sea bream fillet, miso, and red onion (26€). I’d point out that side dishes cost extra. We opted for Mallorcan aubergine in mirin, ginger, and soy, and sweet potato with chilli and yuzu cream. The four robata vegetable dishes cost 10€ each. Steamed rice is available for 5€.

For those wanting to splash the cash, there’s Japanese wagyu sirloin (98€ for 100gr) or an appealing tasting menu for 104€ per person.

We ended dinner with one scoop of coconut sorbet (3€) and a rich and tasty miso brûlée (15€).

There’s an interesting drinks list, including a good choice of sakes – available by the glass, carafe (250ml), or bottle. My companion had a glass of the Mallorcan wine Memories de Biniagual rosado (12€) and, from the cocktails list, I had Satsuma No Collins – a drink so refreshing that I didn’t miss the absent alcohol (10€).

On the Thursday evening we were there, Mallorca Sunshine Radio’s DJ T-Mark was on the decks, providing the perfect soundtrack to our summer pop-up dinner at Roka Mallorca.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Roka Mallorca Cap Vermell Grand Hotel

Urb. Atalaya de Canyamel

Vial A, 12 07589 Canyamel +34 871 811 222

Web

facebook

Instagram



Opening hours:

Daily 18:30 – 23 h