Sa Punta, Cala Bona

Beautiful sea views and good food and drinks await you at the popular coastal restaurant, Sa Punta in Cala Bona, owned by Rafa Nadal’s uncle. We’ve eaten here many times – usually in summer – but went for lunch on the first Sunday of the season.

Sa Punta is between Cala Bona and Port Verd with free parking outside. It’s a magnet for holidaymakers in the season but just as popular with locals.

In fine weather, tables are set on the large terrace, protected from brisk sea breezes by glass screens preserving the glorious views from Sa Punta’s coastal promontory. The temperature wasn’t warm enough that Sunday for the terrace, so only the dining room was in use. This elegant space is decorated in soft whites and shades of cream, with white tablecloths and napkins, and picture windows for the sea views.



Paul, the restaurant manager, greeted us and showed us to our reserved table – you do need to book here. Although we were among the first to arrive for lunch, a steady stream of arrivals – almost all locals – soon filled the restaurant.

We began with a glass of cava ‘rosado’ (7,50 €) while studying the menu. Bread, olives, and aioli arrived. The last time I reviewed Sa Punta, I noted that the extra virgin olive oil was from the Peninsula. I’m pleased they now have the Mallorcan brand Treuer, from near Algaida. Although Sa Punta’s menu is the same as last year, it will change sometime after Easter. Ecuadorian chef Juan Pablo Martinez joined Sa Punta in June 2023, having previously worked in Ecuador, France, Cuba, Andorra, and Colombia.

The coastal location means plenty of fish and seafood on the menu – including the day’s catch from their boat. We shared Andalusian-style hooked squid (20 €) from the nine starters, which also included good Iberian ham croquettes and grilled vegetables with romesco sauce.

For the main course, we both chose grilled fresh sole – a decent-sized fish that was cooked to perfection (35 €). Other dishes include salads, rice dishes, and meats. Meat lovers should enjoy the stone-grilled Chateaubriand or aged beef T-bone steak.

Our desserts were white chocolate and yogurt ganache with passion fruit (9 €) and Paul’s recommendation of home-made baked cheesecake with hazelnut crumble (9 €). Rich and creamy, it was a naughty treat.

There’s a good choice of Mallorcan wines on the list, and Spanish and Mallorcan wines are also offered by the glass (8 €).

Service at Sa Punta is led by the efficient maître, Antonio, who discreetly monitors the dining room to ensure everything runs smoothly. I’ve had many good experiences eating at Sa Punta, but have still never seen tennis supremo Rafa Nadal dining with his family. One day our visits may just coincide!

Photos: Sa Punta / Jan Edwards

Prices were correct at time of writing

Sa Punta Urbanización Port Verd, 14

Cala Bona 07559 Son Servera +34 971 58 53 78 eMail Web

facebook

Instagram



Opening hours:

Open Weds – Sunday (changes from May)

Lunch: 12:30 - 15:30 h

Dinner 18:00 - 22:00 h