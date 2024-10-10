Sa Tanqueta, Randa

The Puig de Randa mountain is a popular destination for the incredible summit views, but the nearby, sleepy hamlet of Randa is also worth a visit for its rustic charm … and the gastronomic restaurant Sa Tanqueta.

The restaurant has a private car park, but we drove around the corner to the spacious public one, which also has hitching posts because this is a popular area for horseback excursions.

We strolled past old stone houses bathed in late sunlight to arrive at Sa Tanqueta’s arched entrance. Empty for fifteen years, the renovated premises were restored to life to open this restaurant in July 2023. Its gleaming, modern kitchen was an important addition for chefs Jaume and Oriol.

Wooden ceiling beams, exposed stone walls, and tiled floors are features of the attractive dining room, which has simple, contemporary wooden furniture. In the raised area near the entrance, facing the bar, the seating looks more comfortable.

Sa Tanqueta has an elevated terrace for al fresco dining, offering views over the hamlet. We ate outside because it was a pleasant evening, but when we left, it had become quite cool in this rural part of Mallorca.

This restaurant offers local gastronomy – a proud boast on its hanging sign outside – made from locally sourced products. A small drawing of the island marks the traditional dishes of Mallorca – such as ‘coca’, ‘frit mallorquí’, ‘arròs brut’, and ‘porcella rostida’ –but there’s a good choice of other dishes, including Sa Tanqueta exclusives and a few daily specials.

From the à la carte, we shared ‘chipirones’ (fried baby squid) (15,90€) and flavourful mushroom croquettes (10 for 13,50€) – both of which were above-average quality. Although neither of us eats much meat, the dry-aging meat cabinet I’d spotted in the restaurant was an encouraging sign.

My companion raved about his generous, grilled beef sirloin, served with potatoes and vegetables (26,40€). I chose the Mallorcan favourite, roast suckling pig (24,90€). It’s a dish I seldom order but would have again at Sa Tanqueta because its flavourful, crispy crackling and fall-apart-tender meat were so delicious. Such generous portions meant no space for dessert. Next time.

Top marks as well to Sa Tanqueta’s kitchen for serving hot food on heated plates – particularly important when eating outdoors.

Wines are from the Peninsula and Mallorca. Many cost less than 30€ a bottle and some are available by the glass.

If you visit by bike, Sa Tanqueta has a secure storage facility.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Prices correct at time of writing.

Restaurant Sa Tanqueta de Randa C/ Sa Tanqueta, 1 Randa +34 971 82 85 86 eMail



Web

Facebook

Instagram



Opening times:

Monday to Thursday 18:30 - 24 h

Friday to Sunday 12:30 - 24 h