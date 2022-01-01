Saddle up!

Feb. 14th, 2022

Seeing Mallorca from horseback gives a different perspective of the island and is the perfect way to discover the landscape. Riding is a popular pursuit with the locals, so you’ll find stables and riding centres around Mallorca offering horse-riding for adults and youngsters, and pony trekking for little ones.

In the north of the island, the horses at Hípica Formentor in Sa Pobla live in as near a natural state as possible. You can join them for lessons or rides, and their options range from mini rides for children and taster rides for beginners, to mountain treks for experienced riders.

In Felanitx, the Agroturismo Son Menut was established as a stud farm and is now also a popular riding centre. Children can ride from the age of six and, as well as lessons and hacks, Son Menut also offers dressage and jumping.

In the beautiful Llevant area in the northeast of Mallorca, locals Joan Ferrer and his sons created the wonderful project Naturacavall, working with rehabilitated and rescue horses. Naturacavall is known for its adventurous spirit and for the diversity of landscapes and culture you can experience on horseback with them. Their programme includes rides in the sea, on pristine beaches, through tranquil forests, and in the mountains. During the winter, they offer a two-day ride from the town of Pollensa through forest and mountains to Lluc monastery, where you spend the night.