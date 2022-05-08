Sample Mallorca’s Wines

May 2nd, 2022

A visit to the annual Fira del Vi in the town of Pollensa is an excellent introduction to the number and variety of Mallorca’s wines and wineries, or bodegas. It’s an opportunity to taste some of the wines and talk to the people who make them.

This year’s wine fair is the 19th edition and takes place over the weekend of May 7th and 8th. The venue this year – as in 2021 – is the Can Conill parking lot, which will be home for the weekend to 36 Mallorcan wineries and some wineries from the DO Montsant on the Peninsula.

Wineries have stalls around the fair and offer tastings of their wines. The cost of these tastings is included in the entry price of 15€ and a wineglass and an explanatory booklet are provided. Also included in the entry cost is a voucher for 5 € towards the cost of any bottles of wine you buy to take home.

This year there’ll be up to 300 wine references to try from 36 Mallorca wineries – although you won’t want to try them all! The bodegas attending include Angel, Bordoy, Can Feliu, Es Fangar, Es Verger, Miquel Oliver, Son Prim, and Tianna Negre – so if you’re a wine enthusiast you’re in for a treat.

We recommend eating something to line your stomach before you attend the Fira del Vi.

¡Salud!



Fira del Vi opening times:

Saturday, May 7th – 10 - 20:30 h

Sunday, May 8th – 10 - 14 h





Ticket office closes one hour before the fair closes.





