Sandro Restaurante, Palma

Italian restaurants are ubiquitous in Palma, so which do you choose for authentic ‘la dolce vita’ cuisine? You could follow in the footsteps of the King of Spain and Hollywood ‘royalty’, actor Morgan Freeman, who have both dined at Sandro Restaurante this year.

Sandro Restaurante is named after Sandro Putignano, previously the maître d’ at the former Puerto Portals restaurant Tristán, which had two Michelin stars back in the day.

The Italian, who trained in hospitality in his native country, left Tristán after twelve years and opened Sandro Restaurante in May 2014, in a street only a few minutes’ walk from Palma’s Passeig de Mallorca. Offering authentic Italian ‘cucina’, this natural-light-filled, high-ceilinged restaurant is welcoming and feels friendly from the first greeting.

Four of us went for lunch and were seated at a round table by the window. You don’t come here for the views though: it’s all about good Italian food and conviviality.

The à la carte menu features all the classics of the Italian kitchen, and we were off to a good start with warm focaccia and tasty olives in a home-made dressing (2,60 €) and a glass of prosecco (4 €).

Our friendly server, who also speaks perfect English, told us of three additional dishes available that day. We chose to share one of these – mozzarella ‘knots’ on a bed of rocket and a tomato concassé (17,50 €) – and, from the menu of antipasti, the classic ‘melanzane alla parmigiana’ (my favourite aubergine dish) (13,50 €) I was intrigued by the notion of the cheese dish, imagining an Italian ‘nonna’ somewhere in her kitchen, somehow tying mozzarella into knots.

The menu has other sections of pasta, classics and risottos, pizzas, fish, meat, and desserts.

Two of us had different ravioli dishes, one had linguine alla Puttanesca (14,50 €), and I had a generous portion of spaghetti ai frutti di mare (19,50 €). None of us chose the dish that Morgan Freeman made famous when he ate here while filming in Mallorca in January this year. The movie star declared the home-made tagliatelle alla Bolognese ‘the best of my life’ and returned to Sandro to eat it again within days. The dish is now highlighted on the menu with a small illustration of the movie star’s face. Despite its starry status, this dish costs just 17,50 €.

Only one of us had dessert: a thick slice of pineapple marinated in Amaretto and citrus, caramelized, and served with vanilla ice cream (6 €).

Drinks: prosecco 4 €; wines by the glass – red 4 €, Pinot Grigio 5,50 €.

Sandro has a modern private dining room available on the premises for small groups, under the name Sandro Privat-o.

Gluten-free spaghetti and penne are available on request.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Prices correct at time of writing.

Sandro Restaurante Carrer de Ramon y Cajal, 9 07011 Palma +34 971 962 311 & +34 609 747 867 e-Mail

WEB

facebook

Instagram



Opening times:

Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays: 13:00 h - 16:00 h & 19:00 - 23:30 h;

Tuesdays – closed;

Wednesdays 19:00 h - 23:30 h.



Sandro will be closed from December 31st until January 4th.