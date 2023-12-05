Save Our Sea

The Mediterranean Sea is one of the most important attractions for visitors to Mallorca. But like seas and oceans around our precious planet, the Mediterranean has suffered from the impact of human activities.

The local Save the Med Foundation’s mission is to recover the sea’s rich biodiversity and for it to thrive in harmony with prospering, environmentally conscious, and proactive locals. The Foundation’s work continues thanks to the generosity of corporate partners and collaborators – and with the help of volunteers. Voluntary opportunities are varied and interesting and if you have time to spare for volunteering, check out their website for possible tasks.

Another way to assist the Save the Med Foundation is to attend fundraising activities, and one of these takes place from December the 1st to the 3rd. The Save Our Sea Art & Wine event is a fundraiser taking place at Son Barrina Gallery near Llubí, from 10:00 to 17:00h. Proceeds will go to Save the Med, which needs a new engine for its boat.

The event could be an excellent opportunity to find a Christmas gift or two. You’ll see ‘I Love Colònia’ art made from recycled plastic collected from Colònia de Sant Pere by Kay Newton; five donated paintings by Sa Pobla artist Mary-Lynne Stadler, and beautiful glass pieces created by Connie Mildner, who combines her artistic work with glass with being a permaculture farmer at Son Barrina – as well as works from other local artists.

Read more about the Save the Med Foundation and volunteering opportunities using the link down here.