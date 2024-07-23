Sea Club Cala Blava

If you browse the web for Mallorca’s luxury hotels, you’ll find Cap Rocat near Palma. This 5-star hotel is a spectacular and award-winning renovation of a fortified citadel by the architect Antonio Obrador. I’ve always wanted to stay there, but Cap Rocat’s eyewatering accommodation prices are sadly beyond my budget. Fortunately, eating at the hotel’s Sea Club restaurant is a more affordable treat. And what a treat!

Cap Rocat is in a protected natural area and Sea Club sits down on the coast at the edge of Caló de la Reina, with awesome Bay of Palma views. Golf buggies transfer diners between the hotel entrance and the restaurant, via a steep driveway.

A smiling member of the team greeted us and showed us to our table. There are several al fresco dining areas – some with director’s chairs, others with wicker seats, and several types of shade. The ambience is relaxed. A small dining room means it’s also good for the cooler months, as Sea Club is open until November 12th.

The á la carte menu is the same for lunch and dinner, offering starters, salads and vegetables from their organic garden, savoury Mallorcan cocas, rice and pastas, grilled meats, and fish and shellfish from the fish market.

After some moreish bread and dips (2,50€ per person), we chose starters of chipirones (fried baby squids) with three flavours of aioli (23€) and salmon tartar with avocado and a curry-and-lime flavoured yogurt dressing (27€). Both were delicious and either could easily be shared between two people.

A friend had recommended Sea Club’s rice dishes – of which there are three, each for a minimum of two people (27€–32€ per person). We chose the one with Mallorcan red prawns, red mullet, and courgettes, which was superb and a good recommendation.

The pretty mille-feuille with fruits and mascarpone (12€) was one of my favourite desserts of recent eating-out experiences. My companion enjoyed his deconstructed cheesecake (10€).

The delicious food was expertly prepared and presented, and the service was professional but friendly. Although most of the lunch customers had already left by the time we had our coffee, our server told us to relax and take our time.

We paid 7€ for a large bottle of sparkling water; 8€ for a glass of Mallorcan rosado, and Americano coffees cost 3,50€ each. Once bills are paid, the server summons a buggy to take guests back up to the hotel level, a short walk from the large car park.

Reservations are essential. Children over 12 years of age are allowed.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Prices correct at time of writing.

Sea Club Cap Rocat

Crta de Cap Enderrocat, s/n Cala Blava +34 971 74 78 78

Open hours:

Open daily 13:00h–16:00h & 19:00h–22:30h.