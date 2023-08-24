See Mallorca by Train

For a break from driving and trying to find a parking space, or if you don’t have a car, it’s easy and affordable to explore some of Mallorca by train.

SFM – Serveis Ferroviaris de Mallorca – operates the island’s railway service, which connects Palma, the capital, with several interesting excursion possibilities. Palma’s railway and bus station, ‘Estació Intermodal’ is underground in Plaza d’Espanya and accessible by escalator or elevator. Buy your tickets at the machines on the right in the entrance hall. As in any crowded place, keep a careful eye on your belongings.

The trains all stop in Inca, which has a weekly Thursday market a short walk from the station.

From Inca, one route goes north to Sa Pobla, via Llubí and Muro; the other goes to Manacor, via Sineu and Petra. It’s the easy way to visit Sineu’s Wednesday market. Towns and villages such as Santa Maria, Binissalem, and Lloseta are worth a visit. Alaró and Consell share a station, which is a longish walk from each of those towns. To visit Mallorca Fashion Outlet for some retail therapy, take the train to Es Caülls.

Palma also has a metro service – the shortest in Spain – although it was designed for locals and university students, rather than tourists.

If you want to take the old wooden train – also known as Red Lightning – to Sóller, the terminal for the Ferrocarril de Sóller is just a few steps away from the main train and bus station.