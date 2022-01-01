SEE THE ISLAND FROM A HILLTOP SANCTUARY

Jan. 10th, 2022

The clarity of light on a sunny winter’s day in Mallorca is perfect for seeing the island from a high viewpoint. Mallorca has several hilltop sanctuaries offering superb vistas that are worth the drive, cycle, or hike up to enjoy them.

The Puig de Sant Salvador, near Felanitx, is topped by a 14th-century monastery and at just over 500 metres above sea level offers panoramic views of the surrounding countryside, the southeast coast, Santueri castle and, on a clear day, the island of Cabrera.

A few kilometres from Petra is the small sanctuary of Bonany, which has a 17th-century chapel. The views are gorgeous, and you can picnic on the tables among the pine trees. Another small sanctuary – Monti-sion – is near Porreres.

In the north of Mallorca, Puig de Maria – just outside Pollensa town – is 330 metres above sea level, with excellent views of the Bay of Pollensa.

No visitor to Mallorca can miss spotting the mountain of Randa, topped with radio masts. According to folklore, the mountain is hollow and supported by four gold columns. Randa has three sanctuaries on it, the first of which is Nostra Senyora de Gràcia, built under a large boulder. The simple 18th-century chapel was an important place for religious pilgrims; these days many make a pilgrimage here just for the Instagram-worthy views. Be sure to travel to the top of Randa to visit Nostra Senyora de Cura – one of Mallorca’s most famous sanctuaries.