See the Palma Marathon

Palma is one of the most scenic locations in Europe to run a marathon and thousands of people will be doing just that this Sunday, October 15th, for the 20th edition of the Palma Marathon.

As well as the marathon, there’s a half marathon, and a 9km run. All three take the route along the seafront towards Porto Pi and the marathon and half marathon also cover part of Palma’s old town. Runners will enjoy superb views whichever event they’re doing.

Even if you’re not lacing up your running shoes to take part in the Palma Marathon events, you can expect a good atmosphere in the city on the day, so cheering on the runners as a spectator could be a fun thing to do.

The start and finish points for all three events are in Palma’s Parc de la Mar. Runners in the marathon and half marathon will start at 08:00h and the 9km run begins at 08:45 h. The awards ceremony will take place at 11:30 h in Parc de la Mar.

If you’re planning to drive to Palma on Sunday, you should expect some road restrictions during the morning.

It may not be too late to register for any of the three races, so if you’re interested in finding out more, check out the website – the link for which is on our Mallorca Sunshine Radio website. If you’re a resident of the Balearics you’re entitled to a discount, with proof of residency.