See Through the Lens of Bryan Adams

The Canadian musician, singer, and songwriter, Bryan Adams, may be best known for his hits – including ‘Heaven’, ‘I Do It For You’, ‘Run to You’, and ‘Summer of ‘69’ – but did you know that he’s also an acclaimed professional photographer?

His portfolio includes photographic portraits of well-known people such as Muhammed Ali, Mick Jagger, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and even the late Queen Elizabeth II. He also photographed the 2022 Pirelli calendar. His work shows the sensitivity and passion he also applies to his music career.

Bryan started taking photos as a hobby during his early musical career but in the 1990s decided to share his images. He recently told ‘Classic Rock’ magazine that he feels like ‘a photographer moonlighting as a singer’ and sees himself as a photographer first and foremost.

If you’ve never seen any of Bryan Adams’s photography, there’s a chance now in Palma, with an exhibition of his work entitled ‘In Colour’ by Bryan Adams. You can visit this exhibition in the Sala Magna of Pueblo Español in Palma now until April 14th.