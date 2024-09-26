Ses Aspes, Manacor

Earlier this summer, Queen Suthida of Thailand visited Mallorca for the first time, supporting her country’s participants in one of the most prestigious regattas starting from Puerto Portals. While on the island, the Thai royal went for lunch at Ses Aspes, near Manacor.

The restaurant is part of the complex known as Moli d’Events, which is dominated by an impressive, restored 18th-century windmill that’s a familiar landmark between Manacor and Porto Cristo.

After a decade when the premises were rented to other operators, the owning family returned to the business and reopened the restaurant with a new identity to reflect the change in operation. Ses Aspes takes its name from the Catalan word for the sails of a windmill and has the benefit of a huge car park.

We were greeted warmly by Andrés Duran, the son of the man who started the business. He now runs it with his brother, Miguel, and the help of his two daughters Esther and Bel. They’re a delightful and friendly, hands-on family.

The terrace – from which there’s a sliver of sea view in the distance – was closed when we visited because it was a very cool evening, so we ate in the dining room, where most tables were already occupied.

Gentle piano music that was just a fraction too loud was a pleasant soundtrack to our dinner. The à la carte menu is sectioned into dishes for sharing, fresh pastas, rice dishes, seafood, and meats, prepared by chef Luis Cocera and his team.

We began with prawns with a slightly spicy coconut and mango sauce (15€) and grilled avocado (two halves) with goat’s cheese and red-fruit vinaigrette (14,90€). Both dishes would easily serve two people (I eat out with someone who doesn’t share). My prawn dish was tasty but not as photogenic as some dishes. My companion chose John Dory with garlic and prawns (21€), but without the garlic – which was no problem. I had tataki of red tuna with confit onions, foie, and silky wasabi ice cream (24€).

Portions here are generous, leaving us with no room for dessert. One of their specials is a fine tart of apple with ice cream, which requires 20 minutes of cooking (8€). One for next time. At the end of the meal, a glass dish full of wrapped chocolates arrived on our table. It would have been rude not to eat one, even though we were already full.

We drank wine by the glass at 4,75€ but do have a look inside their wine bodega which carries an impressive choice of labels.

From Monday to Friday, Ses Aspes offers a three-course menú del día, with choices, for 21€ (without drinks). We’ve yet to try this but, based on the experience of our dinner there, it may not be long before we take the Porto Cristo road from Manacor to revisit Ses Aspes.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Prices correct at time of writing.

Ses Aspes Restaurant Ctra. Manacor - Porto Cristo, km 4 Manacor +34 673 796 064 eMail



Facebook

Instagram



Opening times:

12:00 h - 15:30 h & 19:00 h - 22:00 h