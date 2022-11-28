SHOP AT A CHRISTMAS MARKET

NOV 28th, 2022

If Christmas shopping is on your agenda, check out Mallorca’s Christmas market stalls for interesting gifts, decorative items, and a festive ambience.

Palma has Christmas market stalls in Plaza de España, Plaza Mayor, and the Rambla. It’s traditional in Mallorca to create a nativity scene at home, and Plaza Mayor is the place to find numerous nativity scene ornaments.



Visit Pueblo Español in Palma for a popular German-style Christmas market in a unique setting. It’s packed with interesting stalls, including food and drink. An entrance fee is payable, with a reduced rate for children. Pueblo Español’s Christmas market is open daily from Friday, December 2nd until Thursday 8th, and then on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until January 2nd.

Book in advance for The House of Son Amar’s Christmas Wonderland from December 3rd to the 18th. There’s an artisan market, skating rink, Christmas show, and even Santa Claus himself.

You’ll find appealing items for sale on the Christmas market stalls in marina Puerto Portals. The market begins in the middle of December.

For something a little different, visit the Countryside Christmas Fair at the rural retreat Spoon Full o’Moon in Costitx. It’s on Sunday, December 4th only from 12 noon until 6 o’clock. You’ll find plenty of artisan items for gift-buying as well as drinks and plant-based food.

Find more details on our Mallorca Sunshine Radio website – and remember that December 6th and 8th are both public holidays in Mallorca.