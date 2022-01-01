Singular The Lodge, Sa Pobla

Despite all the sophisticated kitchen equipment and technology now available to chefs, cooking over a wood fire – a process dating back hundreds of thousands of years – is a growing trend in today’s international restaurant industry. One restaurant in Mallorca – named Singular – has made ‘cocina del fuego’ its speciality.

Singular is the restaurant of the 24-room, five-star hotel, The Lodge, which opened in May this year. The restaurant is open to the public for dinner by reservation. The rural restaurant’s gastronomic concept was designed and is directed by the prestigious chef, Ramón Freixa, whose eponymous restaurant in Madrid has two Michelin stars. The Mallorcan chefs, Mateo García and Sergi Fernández, head up the kitchen team on a day-to-day basis.

Expert cooking with fire achieves high levels of deliciousness here, where the estate provides wood from its numerous almond, olive, carob, and Holm oak trees – each adding subtle nuances to the cuisine.

The kitchen sources the best local, seasonal produce from local farmers and fishermen to create simple but often sensational dishes showcasing the high quality of the ingredients. These ingredients include honey from the estate’s bee hives.

Singular offers an à la carte menu of starters, grilled fresh veggies, rice dishes, seafood, grilled meats, side dishes, and desserts. But for a special treat and the opportunity to enjoy Ramón Freixa’s interpretation of Mallorca’s traditional cuisine, try the tasting menu (90 €).

The bread served is home-made with Mallorcan ‘xeixa’ wheat flour; on the side, smoked butter – a delicious revelation – and extra virgin olive oil from sister hotel Finca Serena near Montuïri. The cured meats are from the respected Can Company.

The tasting menu begins with an impressive ‘gilda mallorquina’ – sobrasada, pepper, anchovy, figs, and olive skewered onto a twig. A ‘coca’ of sardines with rosemary ‘tumbet’ follows. Other treats include the famed red prawn from Sóller, line-caught squid, rice from Sa Pobla, suckling pig (with delicious crackling) and vegetables from the finca, as well as a truly indulgent, ensaÏmada dessert.

Wines are from the island and beyond and include rosé and white wines made from native Mallorcan grapes, from the vineyards at Finca Serena.

Singular restaurant has an attractive dining room, with simple but stylish décor; at night the space is elegant and relaxing with soft lighting and candlelight, making it a romantic place to dine. If the weather is fine, have a seat on the terrace and enjoy the long views of the fertile plains around Sa Pobla.

Photos: Jan Edwards/The Lodge

Prices correct at time of writing.

Singular Restaurant

The Lodge Mallorca Via de Servicio a Pollença, Km 1

Salida 37, Ma-13 07420 Sa Pobla +34 971 900 108 eMail

Web >>

Facebook >>

Instagram >>



Opening times:

Open daily to the public for dinner only: 19 - 21 h