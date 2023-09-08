Soak up a View from a Mirador

Who doesn’t love a fabulous view? Preferably with the Mediterranean in the background. Mallorca has some amazing viewpoints – or ‘miradores’ – and it’s worth a drive to soak up a sensational panorama.

Between Alcúdia and Puerto Pollença, you’ll find a century-old canon at the Mirador of Penya des Migdia – which was once an important part of Alcúdia’s defence system. The views of Alcúdia are impressive and, if the weather is clear, you can make out our neighbouring island of Menorca.

Mirador Es Colomer isn’t ideal for those who have a fear of heights but if you don’t suffer from vertigo, check out this awesome spot on the road to Formentor lighthouse. The road is closed in summer to all but public transport and tourist excursion vehicles from 10am to 10.30pm until the end of September, so if you’re taking your own vehicle, you need to visit outside these times.

Only nine kilometres from the centre of Palma, Mirador Na Burguesa offers superb views of the city and the Bay of Palma beyond and is the home of the mighty statue that looks over the whole area.

You can, of course, take a picnic to a ‘mirador’ but for a private dining experience without the work, you can book the ‘mirador’ table in the grounds of Sa Pedrissa hotel on the outskirts of Deià. Memories of the five-course dinner from chef Marcel Ress and unforgettable views of the village and rugged coastline will stay with you long after your visit.



