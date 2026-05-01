Sóller in the Spotlight

Probably the loudest and proudest of Mallorca’s traditional fiestas take place in the Sóller Valley this month. The famous Moors and Christians battle re-enactment known as Es Firó commemorates the events of 1561, when Algerian pirates landed on the Port of Sóller’s beach intent on claiming the town of Sóller for the Arabs.

The invaders didn’t reckon on the bravery of the local women, who played their part in repelling the unwelcome Moorish visitors. To this day, a re-enactment of the invaders’ landing and the pitched battle that followed takes place every May on the Monday after the second Sunday of the month, making this year’s Es Firó on Monday, 11th.

At 3.30 pm you’ll hear bells ring in the town to alert the population to the invasion and the locals prepare for defensive action. This starts on the beach and ends in the town, with local men, women, and children representing both sides of the battle. Expect costumes of the period, accessorised with swords, shotguns, or catapults, and blackened faces on the ‘invaders’. The battle scenes are on the Repic beach, by the Monument restaurant, and finally in Soller’s town square. Expect plenty of noise from the shooting, fireworks, and crowds. And after victory is declared at 10 o’clock on Monday night, the bars and cafés in Sóller fill up with battle-weary re-enactors.

Events leading up to Es Firó have already begun, and include concerts, dancing, art, crafts, sports, and more. Children’s activities include a sword-and-shield-making workshop. This is certainly a lively time to find yourself in beautiful Sóller.

Image: https://www.sollerweb.com/