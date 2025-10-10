Something Fishy in Cala Ratjada

If you’ve visited a fish market or a supermarket fish counter recently, you’ll have spotted the seasonal fish known here as ‘llampuga’ or lightning fish. In other places, it’s also called mahi-mahi or dolphin fish.

Normally an Atlantic fish, it moves to our waters during the autumn storms – hence its name.

This seasonal visitor is celebrated each year in its own fair, the ‘Mostra de la Llampuga’, which takes place in the northeast resort and port of Cala Ratjada.

This year’s fair is the 22nd edition and happens from Friday 10th to Sunday 12th. The action takes place around the harbour and begins with a Tapas Night on Friday from 19:00h, followed at 21:00h by a tapas competition and then music by Chevvy’s Band and Tanny’s Band.

Saturday night, the 11th, is paella night from 19:00h. Ten euros buys you a portion of paella and a dessert – buy your ticket there. After that, dance off the carbs at the harbour party with music from DJs including Pep Gurries.

The main event of the weekend is on Sunday, with stalls selling artisan goods, food, and more. The fair is open from 12:00h until 16:00h and again from 19:00h until 22:00h, when a firework display winds up the 22nd edition of the ‘Mostra de la Llampuga’.













