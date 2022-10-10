SPECTATE AT A PROFESSIONAL GOLF TOUR

If you’re a golf enthusiast, Mallorca is a great destination for the sport – with some 20 courses open to visiting golfers and other non-members. Outside the Serra de Tramuntana mountains, you’re never far from a golf course, and many of them offer superb views and facilities.

Most courses have pro golf instructors whose services you can hire to help you raise your game to another level but, if you’d like to see some professionals in tournament action, you could be a spectator at the Mallorca Golf Open. Part of the DP World Tour, the Mallorca Golf Open takes place from October 20th to 23rd.

The venue for this professional tournament is the demanding Son Muntaner Golf Course, part of the superb Arabella Golf & Spa Resort, on the outskirts of Palma. Located in the prestigious area of Son Vida, the Arabella Golf Resort comprises two other 18-hole courses – Son Vida, Mallorca’s oldest, and Son Quint. Learner golfers will also enjoy the 9-hole Palma Pitch & Putt in the resort.

Spectators for the Mallorca Golf Open 2022 have a choice of general admission tickets or VIP hospitality tickets – available for a single day, the weekend, or the whole four days. Junior fans of the sport – under the age of 11 – can accompany adults free of charge but still need to book tickets in advance. Seniors over 65 get a 20 per cent discount.

