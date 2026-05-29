Stand up & paddle

If the crystal-clear waters of the Mediterranean are tempting you, how about trying one of Mallorca’s hugely popular water sports? When it comes to finding a sport you can learn – or practise – easily on holiday, stand-up paddleboarding (or SUP) is the one. Not only can you become proficient quickly, SUP is also suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels.

It’s a great full-body workout that strengthens balance, core, and endurance. Stand-up paddle also burns more calories an hour than many other sports, which adds to its appeal.

Popular locations for stand-up paddleboarding include Can Pastilla, Sant Elm, Puerto Pollensa, Playa de Muro, Porto Colom, Puerto Sóller, and Cala Ratjada. If you’re already into this sport and want to hire a board, you’ll be able to do so at most water sports centres and resorts. Beginners can find dedicated SUP schools around Mallorca, with individual or group lessons. Look for one with SUP-qualified instructors.

The Mallorca SUP Company in Puerto Pollensa offers one-hour taster sessions – perfect for absolute beginners, as well as individual and group instruction. They also offer tours and have teamed up with Rachel Shuckburgh from Simply Pilates to offer early morning SUP Pilates Experience, with a beach breakfast after all the effort.

You’ll also find boat trips offering stops for stand-up paddle sessions.