STAND UP & PADDLE

May 16th, 2022

If you’re tempted by the crystal-clear waters of the Mediterranean, how about trying one of Mallorca’s hugely popular water sports? When it comes to finding a sport you can learn – or practise – easily on holiday, stand up paddle boarding (or SUP) is the one. Not only can you become proficient quickly, SUP is also suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels.

It’s a great full-body workout, helping with strength, balance, core, and endurance. Stand up paddle also burns more calories an hour than many sports, which adds to its appeal.

Popular locations for stand up paddle boarding include Can Pastilla, Sant Elm, Puerto Pollensa, Playa de Muro, Porto Colom, Puerto Sóller, and Cala Ratjada. If you’re already into this sport and want to hire a board, you’ll be able to do so at most water sports centres and resorts. Beginners can find dedicated SUP schools around Mallorca, with individual or group lessons. Look for one with SUP-qualified instructors.

The Mallorca SUP Academy in Puerto Pollensa offers one-hour taster sessions – perfect for absolute beginners, as well as individual and group instruction.

SUP Sóller in Puerto Sóller is an official member of IOSUP, the international organisation for the sport. They offer group and individual courses, as well as a range of SUP-related activities.

You can see some of the best national and international stand up paddle boarders competing in Mallorca as part of the Eurotour SUP Circuit later this month. Port Adriano hosts the race on May 27th and 28th.