Stay Restaurant, Port de Pollença

A stalwart of popular Port de Pollença, Stay Restaurant is open all day, every day of the year. With its waterfront location and gorgeous views, it attracts locals and visitors alike. Stay first opened in 1972 but has been in its current guise since 2006. Contemporary in style, the restaurant has extensive decked terracing on two sides, and a smart dining room that’s filled with natural light.

The terrace tables are in demand year-round, with the benefit of awnings and overhead heaters for the cooler days of autumn and winter. The views from the terrace include the mountains beyond the resort and extend around the Bay of Pollença. On a calm autumn or winter day, it’s an idyllic place to enjoy something to eat or just a drink.

For our visit last Sunday, we had the set menu (with choices), which changes weekly and is available at lunchtime and for dinner. I think it’s excellent value for the price of 39,50 €, which has risen by less than two euros since 2019, without losing any components. Little wonder that Stay was almost full – indoors and out.

We began with the complimentary appetizer, a shot glass of silky pumpkin soup topped with a coconut foam. It was accompanied by a bread roll and extra virgin olive oil.

From the four starters, I chose Indonesian prawns and vegetable satay. My companion had beef carpaccio with tempura mushrooms and pesto vinaigrette.

The weekly menu offers a choice of three main courses: we chose Mallorcan-style rabbit with onions, vegetables, and potatoes, and sliced, sautéed beef with mushrooms, crème fraîche, and baked potatoes. Someone in the kitchen obviously enjoys making tempura batter as it pops up on a few dishes on this mainly Mediterranean menu!

Desserts are made on the premises, rather than bought in (another point in Stay’s favour), and ours was a moreish coffee parfait with red fruits. The menú also includes a carafe of water (still or sparkling), a bottle of red, white, or rosado wine between two diners, and coffee and a smooth-as-silk home-made chocolate. Stay Restaurant offers a menu of vegan dishes and a children’s menu.



Some of the staff have worked here for years and that means service runs like a well-oiled machine.

Find all the menus – including the one for the coming festive period – on the Stay Restaurant web page.

Photos: Jan Edwards / Stay

Details and prices correct at time of writing.

Stay Restaurant Moll Nou s/n 07470 Port de Pollença +34 971 864 013 eMail

WEB

facebook



Opening times:

Open every day of the year 9 h - 22:30 h