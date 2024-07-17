Step Back in Time in Capdepera

Mallorca’s northeast town of Capdepera hosts its popular ‘Mercado Medieval’ in May – a three-day medieval market attracting people from all over the island.

The Mercat Medieval commemorates the founding by King Jaume II of Capdepera’s impressive 14th-century walled fortress. This year, from Friday, 17th to Sunday, 19th of May, Capdepera takes you on a trip back to the Middle Ages, decorating its buildings with medieval shields and banners.

The streets and main square are lined with attractively decorated stalls offering a wide range of artisan and local products – with the stall attendants dressed in medieval costume.

Local artisans such as silversmiths, carpenters, ceramicists, blacksmiths, and weavers offer their products for sale, and wooden toys are always popular with the smaller visitors, who can channel their inner knight with a wooden medieval sword.

Expect jugglers, jousting, dancing, traditional singing, and falconry among the entertainment. Food and drink stalls are abundant and look out for the area dedicated to meats cooked over a huge, round grill. There’s live music too in the evenings.

Be sure to walk up to the castle to see what’s there – and look at the superb views over this corner of Mallorca.

Parking is on the outskirts of the town and it’s about a 15-minute uphill walk to the heart of Capdepera, so wear comfortable shoes and take special care at the top of the castle, where the ground is uneven in places.